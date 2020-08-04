Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,293 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Barclays by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Barclays by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Barclays had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

