Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $204,000 in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $368.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Randolph J. Fortener sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

