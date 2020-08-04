Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $181,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

