Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.