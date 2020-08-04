Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,249,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after acquiring an additional 724,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,410,000 after acquiring an additional 358,990 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

