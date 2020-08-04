Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Receives Underperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $0.08 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $0.19.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFWFF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.