Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $8.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,862.41 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,777.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,713.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.67.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.