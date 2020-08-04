Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.67 on September 16th

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BUT opened at GBX 768 ($9.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. Brunner Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 7.62 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 935.14 ($11.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 792.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 797.83.
Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile
