Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.67 on September 16th

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BUT opened at GBX 768 ($9.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. Brunner Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 7.62 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 935.14 ($11.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 792.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 797.83.

Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

