Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $616,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,190,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 54.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 48.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

