Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $54.90.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $537,447.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,964 shares of company stock worth $2,834,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $243,000. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 112.8% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

