Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Shares of BPY opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

