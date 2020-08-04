Brokers Set Expectations for Monro Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Monro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

MNRO stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Monro by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

