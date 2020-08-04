Brokers Set Expectations for Mastercard Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp has a “Positive” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.34.

NYSE:MA opened at $312.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.63. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,118 shares of company stock valued at $308,569,802. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

