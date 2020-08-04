Brokers Set Expectations for Hologic, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

