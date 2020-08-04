Brokers Set Expectations for Cheesecake Factory Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.01 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BofA Securities lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $23.25 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,584,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 110.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 339,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

