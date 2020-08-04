Brokers Offer Predictions for CONMED Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $82.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 105.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

