Brinker Capital Inc. Takes $2.99 Million Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GAP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.52.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

