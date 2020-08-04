Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 5,094 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $8,412,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.