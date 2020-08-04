Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,521 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

