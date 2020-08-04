Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 40,935 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of WM stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

