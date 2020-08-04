Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 20,227 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,803,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 545.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

