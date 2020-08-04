Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 105.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

