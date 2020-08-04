Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,292,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after acquiring an additional 395,304 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,567,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,125.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,681,886 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11,766.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

