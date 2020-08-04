Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after buying an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 20,762.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,253,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after buying an additional 2,242,392 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $33,620,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

