Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $136,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $498.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

