Brinker Capital Inc. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

