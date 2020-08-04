Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,374 shares of company stock worth $53,495,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $279.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

