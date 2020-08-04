Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

Shares of ULTA opened at $191.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.90. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $355.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

