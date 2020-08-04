Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4,530.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

