Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $94,173,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 388,357 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $16,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,036 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,345 shares of company stock worth $14,600,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of FBHS opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

