Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

