Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

PRGO opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

