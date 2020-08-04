Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $78,177,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $531.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $540.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

