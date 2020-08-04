Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 472,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $132.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

