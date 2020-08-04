Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVDA stock opened at $440.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $443.95. The stock has a market cap of $261.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.