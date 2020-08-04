Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Msci by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Msci by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Msci by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.44.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $2,979,965. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $371.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.47 and its 200-day moving average is $317.06. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

