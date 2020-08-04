Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $577,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,487,980. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $127.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 207.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.