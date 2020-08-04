Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.
ETSY opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $127.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 207.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.63.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Etsy Profile
Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.
Featured Article: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.