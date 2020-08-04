Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Avalara by 120.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 69.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in Avalara by 219.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $491,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock valued at $36,577,958 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

