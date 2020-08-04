Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 293.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

