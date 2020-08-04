Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.14. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

