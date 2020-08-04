Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 28.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 67.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $531.26 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

