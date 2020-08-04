Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,001 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 15.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 9.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Public by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. HSBC lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PUK stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Prudential Public Limited has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $42.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

