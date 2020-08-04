Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $169.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day moving average is $137.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

