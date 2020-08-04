Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 985.1% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $435.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $441.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

