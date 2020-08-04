Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

NDAQ opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,026 shares of company stock worth $1,325,472 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.