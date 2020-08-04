Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $7,880,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $6,591,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.06.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

