Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,818,000 after buying an additional 405,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,583,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 648,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

