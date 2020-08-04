Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 181.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 85.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

