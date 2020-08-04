Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 60.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 142.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

