Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

